Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.