Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,160,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 8,021,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

