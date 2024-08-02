Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,915,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,041,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

