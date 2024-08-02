Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 186,215 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5,320.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. 380,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,615. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

