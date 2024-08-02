Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 494,215 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,215 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of PNM Resources worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.
PNM Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PNM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
PNM Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
