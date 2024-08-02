Jane Street Group LLC Has $16.66 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $953.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

