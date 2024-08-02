Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2641 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 4,241,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,140. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
