Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JLQD) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JLQD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1778 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JLQD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42. Janus Henderson Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

