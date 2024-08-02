Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 227,810 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $22,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,247,000 after buying an additional 271,786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

