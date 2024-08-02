Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 9,648 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

