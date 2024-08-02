Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $908,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 129,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $27,214,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

