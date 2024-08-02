Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of AerCap worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AerCap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

