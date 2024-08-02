Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 18,685 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

