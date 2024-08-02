Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 78,991 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 164.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of FTAI Aviation worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $108.92 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

