Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Position in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 606,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.41% of Kyverna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,563,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,799,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,093,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.