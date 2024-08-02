Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 339,074 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.17% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

CRBP stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.