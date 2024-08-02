Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.35% of Xometry worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $629.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.52. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.