Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $12.30 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 637.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,149 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.35% of Axonics worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of AXNX opened at $68.44 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

