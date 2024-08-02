Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.59 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $961.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

