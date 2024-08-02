Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $17.95 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $190.61 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.77.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

