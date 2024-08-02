Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 337,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after acquiring an additional 385,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

