Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $20.27 Million Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

