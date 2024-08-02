Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.73% of Dorman Products worth $21,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

