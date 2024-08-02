Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.26 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Qualys worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 119.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 8.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 7.2 %

Qualys stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.07 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.