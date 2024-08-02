Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

