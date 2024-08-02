Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,913 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.24% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 137,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.94 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

