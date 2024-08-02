Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.