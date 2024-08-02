Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,949,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.65% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $150,227.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,608.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,752 shares of company stock valued at $576,214 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MREO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

MREO stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

