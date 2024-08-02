Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 99.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

