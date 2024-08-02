Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

