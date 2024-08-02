Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Medpace worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

MEDP opened at $382.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.76.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.