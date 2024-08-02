Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 476,178 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476,178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.69% of Simmons First National worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 175,716 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,128.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

