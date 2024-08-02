Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 626,784 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,784 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.94% of Embecta worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 205.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 49,551 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 296,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $903.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

