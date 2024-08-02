Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $23.94 Million Position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,808,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,935,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.78% of Solid Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLDB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

