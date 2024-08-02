Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 267,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,316. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,521,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,943,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,936,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

