Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.20.

JAZZ stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 716,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

