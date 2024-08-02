JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14, Zacks reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.
JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 467,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.36%.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
