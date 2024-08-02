JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.30

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

