Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SW stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

