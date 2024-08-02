JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
JinkoSolar Stock Up 2.2 %
JKS stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
