JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 2.2 %

JKS stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.