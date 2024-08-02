Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Update

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DERM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 45,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Journey Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Journey Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DERM shares. Roth Capital upgraded Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

