JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $18.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

