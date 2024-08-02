JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $63.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of W stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. 5,971,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $336,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,306.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,949. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.