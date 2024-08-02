JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE JPM traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,677,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75. The stock has a market cap of $571.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

