JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,682,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,788,300 shares.The stock last traded at $51.25 and had previously closed at $52.25.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

