JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,682,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,788,300 shares.The stock last traded at $51.25 and had previously closed at $52.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
