JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4268 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 4,156,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
