Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.97

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $184.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.00436288 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 485 active market(s) with $151,546,423.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

