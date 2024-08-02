Jupiter Tops 24-Hour Volume of $151.45 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $151.45 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.98321042 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $124,595,098.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

