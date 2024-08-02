K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

KNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$1,725,075.00.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

