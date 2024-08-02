Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Kadant Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $324.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.60. Kadant has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

